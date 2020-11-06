As Donald Trump lawyers-up – listen in as his Russian connection, Vladimir Putin, tries to ghost him on his way out of the White House!

As Trump struggles to get his Lawyers all in a row disputing the election results – he has his last conversation with his chief enabler, Russian connection, collusion buddy & alleged lover…

… but that’s only a Meme-ory!

TRUMP

Where the hell were you, man?

PUTIN

I just had the best bowl of Borscht Soup!

TRUMP

Focus, Vlad! How’s my Visa-Passport looking for January?

PUTIN

Not good – try 2035!

TRUMP

I’m in a bind, you know.

PUTIN

Bringing that pretty little wife of yours?

TRUMP

Haven’t actually talked to her since the escalator.

PUTIN

Send her over here ahead of you – we could use her Christmas Decorating Tips!

TRUMP

Where did I go wrong, Vlad?

PUTIN

You’re too honest.

TRUMP

Finally – someone understands me!

Had the ‘Hunter Biden Thing’ going for a while, didn’t we?

PUTIN

Had Joe sh_ _ in pants!

TRUMP

That’s enough for me!

PUTIN

My work is done.

TRUMP

Just like that?

PUTIN

I never met you!

TRUMP

That’s what Melania said last night!

You mean you’re just gonna drop me like a hot potato?

PUTIN

Potato is good – but Sour Cream is…what can I say!

TRUMP

Then ‘The Pee Pee Thing’ stays in Moscow, right?

PUTIN

Oh, ‘The Pillow Guy’ says, ‘No worries – it’ll come right out”!