As Donald Trump lawyers-up – listen in as his Russian connection, Vladimir Putin, tries to ghost him on his way out of the White House!
As Trump struggles to get his Lawyers all in a row disputing the election results – he has his last conversation with his chief enabler, Russian connection, collusion buddy & alleged lover…
… but that’s only a Meme-ory!
TRUMP
Where the hell were you, man?
PUTIN
I just had the best bowl of Borscht Soup!
TRUMP
Focus, Vlad! How’s my Visa-Passport looking for January?
PUTIN
Not good – try 2035!
TRUMP
I’m in a bind, you know.
PUTIN
Bringing that pretty little wife of yours?
TRUMP
Haven’t actually talked to her since the escalator.
PUTIN
Send her over here ahead of you – we could use her Christmas Decorating Tips!
TRUMP
Where did I go wrong, Vlad?
PUTIN
You’re too honest.
TRUMP
Finally – someone understands me!
Had the ‘Hunter Biden Thing’ going for a while, didn’t we?
PUTIN
Had Joe sh_ _ in pants!
TRUMP
That’s enough for me!
PUTIN
My work is done.
TRUMP
Just like that?
PUTIN
I never met you!
TRUMP
That’s what Melania said last night!
You mean you’re just gonna drop me like a hot potato?
PUTIN
Potato is good – but Sour Cream is…what can I say!
TRUMP
Then ‘The Pee Pee Thing’ stays in Moscow, right?
PUTIN
Oh, ‘The Pillow Guy’ says, ‘No worries – it’ll come right out”!
- The Russian Connection Election Blues… I Mean Reds! - November 6, 2020
- The Waiting Game: The Election Results Need to Come to a Head - November 4, 2020
- The First 10 Things I, Joe Biden, Will Do When I’m President! - October 29, 2020