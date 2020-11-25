Embedded with the Bidens: January 20, 2021

We can’t get to January 20, 2021 soon enough – but while we wait, let’s listen in to what could be the Biden’s first night in the White House!

January 20, 2021: With her back to the new President snuggling her pillow, First Lady Jill Biden is royally ticked off…

JILL BIDEN

Stop snoring!

JOE BIDEN

I’m reading!

JILL

What the… is it ‘you know who’?

JOE

Shh…you know I’m an old softie.

JILL

I didn’t want to bring that up but…

Joe, there’s 3 in this marriage!

JOE

Oh, I forgot, where’s my lucky Tees – I’ll be up at 5 & you won’t even miss me!

JILL

I hope these 4 years won’t be like the movie “Stuck on You”!

JOE

No, think of him as a Crazy Uncle.

fat trump on beach

JILL

I never had one.

JOE

Then, how about we charge him like in a hotel.

JILL

Send him over to Kamala‘s new digs – I can’t sleep!

JOE

The last thing he wants is to be Vice President of anything!

JILL

Doesn’t the White House have a ‘Hanger-on Room’ – like a dungeon to stash him someplace?

JOE

We need him up here, Jill – he won’t give us the code to ‘The Nuclear Football’!

JILL

I can get it out of him – I’m a Teacher!

JOE

Maybe tomorrow – he looks so peaceful sleeping there.

JILL

I know!  Put him in the Rose Garden!

JOE

I’m so glad you didn’t say bury him.

JILL

And, why not?  If anyone asks – you could say you were getting some of Michelle’s Beets!

JOE

The Campaign trail was pretty rough, wasn’t it Sweetie.  The Rootin’ Tootin’ Texas Bus Ambush with ammo flyin’ – you were shaving your legs at the time, weren’t you?  

JILL (yawning)

Separate Beds, huh Joe?

JOE

Well, he’ll need it – he’s 6’3 in Elevator Shoes, you know!

leaning trump

