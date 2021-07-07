Man Dies of Covid 19 Vaccine Overdose

[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

The first COVID 19 vaccine overdose has been reported, and it ain’t pretty.

Dispatches from SNN (Slobovian News Network)

SNN medical correspondent Dr. Anna Phylaxis reports that someone has died from a COVID 19 vaccine overdose.

Frumppo Squirelltitz, a 43-year-old Schnotelvakian national, living in the state of North Carolina on a mauve card (could not get a green card) took 37 doses of various vaccines in order to be entered in the Covid vaccine lottery as many times as possible.

Mr. Squirrelltitz, an unemployed sheep dipper, took 12 doses of the Moderna vaccine,15 doses of the Johnson and Johnson, and 10 doses of the Pfizer vaccine within 36 hours.

In order to avoid detection, he used such aliases as Humphrey, Bogart, Dick Tracy, Cisco Kidd, Elvis Presley and Celine Dionne.

Dr. Phylaxis stated that Mr. Squirelltitz’ death was caused by infighting between the antibodies of the various vaccines. The Moderna antibodies were not compatible with the Johnson and Johnson antibodies and began fighting over the patient’s body temperature. The Pfizer antibodies then refused to let the others into the patient’s spleen and another battle broke out. With his body in turmoil, Mr. Squirelltitz drank a mixture of Everclear and Kool Aid.

The alcohol drove the antibodies crazy the fighting amplified until Mr. Squirelltitz’ body exploded.

Dr. Phylaxis stated that it will take at least 18 months to superglue the body pieces together to get an official autopsy.