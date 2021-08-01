Exclusive! Transcript: Trump Subpoenaed, Faces Tough Questions

,

Trump subpoenaed

As Donald Trump is subpoenaed and sworn in, he faces the House Select Committee behind closed doors. He’s not sure if his pants are on backwards, but carries on!

Former president Donald Trump was secretly subpoenaed and has already testified behind closed doors. Only the Humor Times has the transcript, and we present it to you here:

Your name?

Who doesn’t know my name!

We still need you to tell us.

Donald John…Smith!

Who?

Oops, that’s my Motel name!  Okay, Donald John Trump.

Now, was that so hard?

I’ll take the 5th.

I haven’t asked my questions yet.  What is your occupation?

Still President!

Did you plan the Capitol attack?

Check!

On January 6th – why did you tell the rabid crowd you’d be going with them & then you never showed up?

I had to go back into the White House – Bran Muffin!

And, we’re supposed to believe that?

Gave it a shot!

Did you speak to Jim Jordon on January 6th?

Hamina Hamina Hamina Hamina!

Trump subpoenaed

How about Kevin McCarthy?

Check his BM’s please!  When he kissed my ring…

We don’t do that Sir!  I’d like a straight answer!

What do Rick Gates, Paul Manafort, Mike Flynn, George Papadopolous, Michael Cohen, Roger Stone & soon Tom Barrack have in common?

They’re on my Christmas List?

You say you really like Mike Pence – then what did you get him for his last birthday?

pre-knotted Tie!

When was your last Cognitive Mental Test?

Brain is perfect – but still have Bone Spurs!

What are the symptoms?

Making sh_ _ up!

Do you also have Restless Leg Syndrome?

Will it get me out of this room?

No, you have to sit & answer questions until you break.

Won’t work, Melania gave me a Mock Trial – lay it on me!

Are you really still married?

3rd wife’s the charm!

Then you won’t mind if she is subpoenaed too?

If you can get her to leave Slovenia!

She can Zoom, can’t she?

Are you kidding – they hardly have electricity!

Would you mind if we call Stormy Daniels?

Sounds like a Hurricane but knock yourself out!

Well, she has tapes!

If I was wearing a Black condom – it couldn’t be me!  But did you know black is slimming?

Yeah, we had to use a magnifying glass!

On the tape, there was a lot of begging.

She was on my hair!

Would you ever go back to her?

Why would I want Hamburger if I have *Goulash at home?

*Okay, ‘Premurski Bograc’… but c’mon – which is funnier?

food

Part 2 – Coming Soon!  ‘Trump Grilled by Liz Cheney’!

Latest posts by Marilyn Sands (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share