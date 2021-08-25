Jeopardy on the Mount: The First TV Game Show Host Hangs Ten!

,

Moses

Moses was the Chosen One to host the new game show originally called, “Who Wants to go to Hell?”

The Good Book tells us Moses had to part the Red Sea to even get an audition & just like beloved host Alex Trebek – pity the one that follows as those were hard sandals to fill!

I don’t want to brag, but I happen to have the First Transcript of this auspicious moment in time.

MOSES

Our 10 Categories aren’t set in stone & a little wordy – but we’ll keep ’em in as as long as no rocks are thrown:

1  THOU SHALL NOT HAVE ANY OTHER GODS BEFORE ME…like whittling a carved image of Nebuchadnezzar Trump or taking a Selfie!

2  THOU SHALL NOT TAKE THE NAME OF GOD IN VAIN…or wear out Comic George Carlin’s Hit Record, “7 DIRTY WORDS”!

3  THOU SHALL KEEP THE LORD’S DAY HOLY…or go to a Sunday Ballgame & eat a Hot Dog, a Burger, a Slice & a Chimichanga & then take the name of G-d in vain!

4  HONOR THY FATHER & THY MOTHER…if you know definitely you’re in the Will!

5  THOU SHALL NOT KILL…a deer, a moose or a duck if you’re just gonna go home & eat Vegan!

6  THOU SHALL NOT COMMIT ADULTERY…or try real hard!

7  THOU SHALL NOT STEAL…Shallots!

8  THOU SHALL NOT BEAR FALSE WITNESS AGAINST THY NEIGHBOR…even if he doesn’t return your Lawn Mower!

9  THOU SHALL NOT COVET THY NEIGHBOR’S WIFE…okay, you’ll just have to try harder!

10  THOU SHALL NOT COVET THEY NEIGHBOR’S GOODS…& definitely not his air-conditioned Manger!

Sorry, we don’t have time to play the Game, but tune in next time when we teach them how to ring the buzzer!

Here’s a hint – pulling a Donkey’s tail works so far!

