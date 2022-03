Comic Chris Rock was a rock as slap-happy Best Actor winner, Will Smith, swung away at the Oscar’s ceremony, and here’s why!

Top Ten reasons Chris Rock was so calm under pressure:

10. HE’S BEEN MUGGED BEFORE!

9. HE’S BEEN MARRIED!

8. HE’S BUILT AN IKEA SWING SET!

7. HE’S HAD TEENAGERS!

6. HE’S OPENED FOR ‘SHECKY THE HUN’!

5. HE’S BEEN DIVORCED!

4. HIS ONLY GOAL WAS KEEPING HIS DAUGHTERS OFF THE POLE! (his own words, folks)

3. HIS DRUG OF CHOICE IS CORNED BEEF ON RYE AT ‘CANTER’S DELI’ – hold your own Pickle!

No, I am NOT running out of things! haha

2. HE GETS A MASSAGE AT ‘HAPPY ENDING ONLY-DOLLAH RUB’!

AND #1…Why Comic Chris Rock Seems So Calm Under Pressure…

HE TOLD THE SAME JOKE IN VEGAS & IT KILLED – WELL, IT WAS EITHER THAT OR ‘THE SHRIMP LOUIE’!