Attorney General Merrick Garland pledges to get to the bottom of not getting to the bottom of all these investigations.

The Department of Justice announced today that they are starting yet another investigation. This time, they’ll investigate investigations that never seem to get anywhere, which is pretty much all of them.

The DOJ says it wants answers as to why their authority seems to be so flimsy. First, they say, they will investigate themselves, and later they intend to look into various state investigations that never produce anything either.

This latest DOJ investigation has been dubbed “Operation WTF,” and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland officially launched it in a press conference today.

“We finally realized that nothing we did ever seemed to amount to anything, so we’re looking into it. Could it be due to pure incompetence? Does the right hand not know what the left hand is doing? Is it more sinister, like corruption in our ranks? Or should President Biden have simply appointed someone with integrity, instead of a wishy-washy old centrist like me, who simply wants to avoid confrontation at any cost?”

For example, approximately 1,321 investigations have been launched surrounding the former president, but Donald Trump just keeps playing golf and spouting nonsense to adoring crowds at rallies around the country.

Meanwhile, his henchmen and accomplices to insurrection against the United States continue to make stuff up and regurgitate it on any right-wing media that will host them, oblivious to any so-called “contempt” charges. They can afford to ignore the toothless charges, since they never have to spend any time in jail or pay any price for ignoring government directives. After all, they say, they can simply utter the magic incantation, “executive privilege,” and walk off scot-free.

“It’s so great, only in America!” says Steve Bannon, the only person actually indicted for Contempt of Congress so far. Bannon remains free, however, along with all his insurrectionist pals, who are working to put safeguards in place to overturn future elections if Republicans should ever lose again. They are counting on an American public with a very short attention span to give them control of both houses of Congress again, so that they never have to face justice at all.

Just in case, however, they are putting “their people” in charge of elections on the state level, to correct any “mistakes” made by the voters. And, just as with contempt charges, they don’t expect to face any consequences for rigging elections. After all, what’s a little authoritarian takeover of democracy, when inflation is so bad?

The Attorney General closed the press conference saying, “I promise, we’ll get to the bottom of all this not getting to the bottom of it stuff. Soon. Sometime in that ever-nebulous ‘near future,’ maybe after the midterms. Honest. Or, we might just quietly shelve it after a few months. Stay tuned!”