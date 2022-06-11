[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

McCarthy: ‘The Country Bears’ Responsibility for January 6th

,

House Minority Leader accuses bear band supergroup “The Country Bears” of inciting the January 6th insurrection.

House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy today revealed that a Republican-led investigation into January 6th has uncovered startling new evidence implicating popular bear band “The Country Bears” as the real culprits behind the 2021 insurrection.

Country Bears
McCarthy: It was all “The Country Bears” fault.

“These so-called ‘country’ bears have no love for their country whatsoever!” he explained. “They’re nothing more than a bunch of liberal elitist hacks trying to make Donald Trump look bad.

“We’ve linked them to all kinds of un-American organizations such as Disney, the ACLU and Bear Lives Matter. We’ve established ties between them and left-wing radicals Queen Latifah, Elton John and the Care Bears. And who else would have the infrastructure and resources to pull off such a massive conspiracy? It all makes perfect sense!”

Republicans claim eye witness testimony from numerous sources will prove their case. This includes well-known banker Reed Thimble, innocent bystander Benny Bogswaggle, police officers Cheets and Hamm, as well as their “star” witness, Florida Governor Rick Desantis. A subpoena has also been issued for Mickey Mouse.

“We’ll get to the truth if it kills us!” McCarthy pledged.

