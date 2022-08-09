It’s keeping me up at night, counting sheep ’til the Jan 6th Committee returns in September & they haul in the whole frigin’ bunch of Swamp Things!

I don’t know about you, but when I can’t sleep I make a lot of promises to the man upstairs – but mostly, I worry & wonder about the stupidest things!

So grab a pillow & toss & turn with me! But don’t worry – the man upstairs only comes over when his wife’s out of town! haha

Top 10 Things that Keep Me Up at Night

1. Did Jack & Jill have a bucket list?

2. Why do all these sheep look alike?

3. I’ll never eat pizza at a luau again!

4. Can you hit yourself with a hammer?

5. Do I smell coffee or bacon?

6. If I were a twin, would she be sleeping?

7. I shoulda listened to my kids: ‘Give blood right before bed’!

8. Why did I lose my virginity to him?

9. Ocean sounds, rain on roof, sex next door – I give up!

And 10. If my lover takes a Viagra placebo, will he still play hard to get?

#2 in the Series of ‘Sleepless ’til September’ – COMING SOON! Watch for it.