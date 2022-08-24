Still can’t sleep & counting sheep, waiting for the other shoe to drop in September, when the Jan 6 Committee returns!

Part 2, Sleepless ’til September: waiting for the other shoe to drop when the committee returns.

When I can’t sleep, I worry & wonder about the stupidest things – so grab a pillow & toss & turn with me!’

TOP 10 MORE THINGS THAT KEEP ME UP AT NIGHT

1. DID I PUT THE CAT OUT OR THE GARBAGE?

2. DO YOU REALLY HAVE TO SPLIT ACES & 8’s?

3. SHOULD I THROW OUT THE MEATLOAF OR EAT IT ONE MORE DAY?

4. DID I FLOSS?

5. MAYBE IF I CHANGE INTO MY OLD PROM DRESS – I’D PASS OUT LIKE I DID!

6. GIVE ME A BREAK – I ALREADY PRAYED TO G-D AND ‘SLEEPY’ OF THE 7 DWARFS!

7. CAN I DRINK A GALLON OF TEA AT MIDNIGHT & BLAME IT ON THE WATERBED?

8. SHOULD I TAKE A KNOCK-OUT DRUG OR JUST WATCH MITCH McCONNELL’S SEX TAPE?

9. ARE ALBINOS DRAWN TO COLORING BOOKS?

Well, there goes my Fan Base! haha

And 10. “IF YOU SAW SOMEONE HAVING SEX WITH A SHEEP WOULD YOU TELL HIM TO RUSH HOME & WASH WITH ‘WOOLITE'”?*

*One of my Fav Jokes in my 1984 ‘Stand-Up’ Act and exactly what I told the Arresting Officer! haha

