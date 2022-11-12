Comedians’ No Fly Joke List! Part 2

,

No Fly Joke List

Take this multiple choice quiz to guess what touchy subjects are on comedians ‘No Fly Joke List’ and can’t be talked about!

Part 2

Whether it’s a Stand-Up Comic on stage, a scribe on the keyboard or everyday folks shooting the breeze – today, less is more! Comedians must avoid the No Fly Joke List.

Otherwise known as, ‘DON’T MAKE ME LAUGH’!

Choose one from each list – there are no wrong answers!

A.  A Hammer

B.  Set of ‘Ginzu Steak Knives’

C.  Use NRA’s Suggestion List!

A.  Aim for: Groin

B.  Adam’s Apple

C.  Knee Caps!

A.  ‘Baby Ruth’

B.  Herschel’s Kisses

No Fly Joke List

C.  The ‘Morning After Pill’ stuck inside a ‘Ferrero Rocher’ Candy!

No Fly Joke List

A.  Homeless in…Hawaii

B.  Homeless in…Boca Raton

C.  Homeless in…a Yugo!

A.  Climate Change in…Nome, Alaska

B.  Climate Change in…Slipped Disc, North Pole

C.  Climate Change in…When Hell Freezes Over, Mar-a-Lago!

A.  The Pricilla Presley Story

B.  The Ann-Margaret Story

C.  Jerry Lee Lewis’ Child Bride’s Barbie Collection!

A.  Jeffrey Epstein

B.  Harvey Weinstein

C.  ‘Jews For…Jailtime’!

Oops, I’m sorry!  haha

A.  Grandma Moses Sex Video

B.  Singling out Methusalah’s Grandchildren who didn’t write, didn’t call!

C.  Joe Biden’s age!

PEOPLE WHO HAVE BEEN FOUND TO BE ANGRY:

A.  Proud Boys

B.  Amazon employees wrapping Dildos for Christmas

C.  ‘Twitter’ Fired Employees!

IN A FLOOD, YOU CAN’T JOKE ABOUT ANYTHING!  INSTEAD, YOU SHOULD…

A.  Roe

B.  Wade

C.  Grab a Branch & a Condom!

And finally, WE CAN’T JOKE ABOUT…

A.  Melania Trump’s exact whereabouts from 2017 to 2021

B.  Ginni Thomas’ guilty pleasure… Reading to Judge Clarence Thomas in bed: ‘Constitution-Lite’

C. Or, the new ‘Butt Deodorant Wipes’.  *Self-Checkout ONLY!  *Sadly, Wal-Mart lost 20 employees laughing uncontrollably!

deodorant

No Fly Joke List
Others were not amused!

For more laughs, check out Part 1!  

Latest posts by Marilyn Sands (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $2, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share