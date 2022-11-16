God Wants DeSantis for 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is hinting that he’ll challenge Trump in 2024, because that’s what God wants.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claims to know what God wants, but needs to put his bible near his swaggering political talking points.

And placing his bible front and center means he will stop playing hide and seek with former President Donald Trump. Now.

DeSantis, after all, claims to be a fighter for God. And a new independent Political Action Committee lifts God’s gift to the democratic process with the catchy phrase, “Ron to the Rescue.”

Of course, we’re not sure if Ron plans to save the Republican Party from its poor showing in the recent midterm elections. Or whether he has higher, saintly aspirations. Heck, you’d think a man from God would want to save the nation.

But if that’s the case, why all the silence and game-playing? Is such a strong man afraid to confront Trump? Is he hoping his supporters in the GOP and the rightwing media will beat up Trump for him?

In short, does the Florida governor have the balls and chops to defeat the former president in the 2024 Republican presidential primaries?

If not, DeSantis can continue to make a name for himself by picking fights with the “woke mob” in mostly red Florida.

But remaining on the sidelines suggests weakness. It also undermines his claim to be a fighter from God bent on saving us.

You see, if we really need to be saved, why wait until 2028? Shouldn’t Righteous Ron tame the liberal heathen now?

You’d think so.

So, this liberal Democrat sent an email to John Thomas. He’s the GOP strategist who started the Ron to the Rescue PAC. I emailed him a copy of this article, inviting comment.

You can bet I will update this piece if I hear back from him.

In the meantime, though, let us pray for a nation that turns its lonely eyes to Trump and DeSantis.