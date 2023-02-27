Ripping the Headlines Today, 2/27/23

,

Making fun of the headlines today, so you don’t have to

The news, even that about flying objects, doesn’t need to be complicated and confusing; that’s what any new release from Microsoft is for. And, as in the case with anything from Microsoft, to keep the news from worrying our pretty little heads over, remember something new and equally indecipherable will come out soon.

Really all you need to do is follow one simple rule: barely pay attention and jump to conclusions. So, here are some headlines today and my first thoughts:

flying objects
More flying objects shot down. Watch out, Nena!

US shoots down two more flying objects

Good chance China is now down to 95 Luft Balloons.

Trump’s plan for a 2nd term reportedly includes firing squads, hangings, and group executions

… no wonder Pence looks nervous.

Sugar is 8X more addictive than cocaine

What that tells you is researchers used some really shitty coke.

10-hr train journey to Kiev, details emerge of Biden’s secret trip

Even more impressive, at his age, it wasn’t part of a cruise.

The FCC received more than 100 complaints about Rihanna’s ‘gyrating’ and ‘perpetual air humping’ at the Super Bowl

It was so bad, some of those people almost stopped watching the TV.

Megan Fox reportedly found incriminating texts and DMs on Machine Gun Kelly’s phone

Yo, paging Pete Davidson. Paging Pete Davidson. Paging Pete Davidson.

262 pounds of marijuana falls from the San Diego sky

… Giving credence to the Big Bong Theory.

United States tells citizens: Leave Russia immediately

And, don’t stand by open windows…

RIP Raquel Welch

So, many guys had their first sexual experience with you, and you weren’t even in the room! God speed!

Many of the world’s billionaires share a zodiac sign, study finds

Yeah, the dollar sign.

Steve Bannon’s ex-lawyers sue him over nearly $500,000 in unpaid legal bills

Here’s betting the lawyers defending him got paid in advance.

Russell Westbrook opts for Clippers over Bulls in buyout market

So, he’ll still be known as Westbrick, not Midwestbrick.

Ben Stein complains he misses having large black woman on syrup bottle

Crazier, Ben Stein is probably someone’s Uncle Ben!

Fox News knew Trump’s voter fraud claims were ‘total BS’

… So, instead of the ‘The Five,’ we should call it ‘The Jive!’ …

Latest posts by Paul Lander (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $2, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share