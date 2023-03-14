Other things besides the Josh Hawley January 6th tape that Tucker Carlson thinks are media lies.
Tucker Carlson recently aired U.S. Capitol security footage from the Jan. 6 insurrection that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave to him last month, at one point showing tape of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) fleeing from rioters. Yet the clip, which the House Jan. 6 Committee first revealed to the public last July, is one of many “media lies,” according to the Fox News host, because Hawley wasn’t the only member of Congress seen running toward a safe location.
More important exposés planned by Tucker Carlson for his show:
Banana bread that contains ingredients besides bananas
Four-wheel-drive automobiles that go in reverse
Books with page numbers that don’t take into account Roman numerals in the beginning
The moon, whenever it’s not full
A child’s sandcastle that has a bit of seaweed in it
Apartments and condominiums named “Mountainview” from which one can see some combination of field, forest, river, and more than one mountain
Guitarists who use their thumb while playing fingerstyle
Ski resorts that welcome snowboarders, tubers, and anyone who just wants to hang out by the lodge with a hot chocolate
About Schmidt when we learn about characters not named Schmidt
Google Maps street view when used on roads, avenues, boulevards, lanes, and highways
Southwest Airlines flights from Chicago to Albany
Dinner parties where hors d’oeuvres are offered before dinner
The number Pi when written as 3.14 rather than to its 100th decimal
Gas stations that sell a variety of food and drink
Boston University buildings with addresses in Brookline
Haunted house walks that include barns
Big cat sanctuaries with cubs
Tucker Carlson Tonight episodes when aired in time zones where it’s the afternoon
