[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

Dispatches from SNN (Slobovian News Network)

The President of Alcatraz U has introduced an all-new “Crimecentric Degree Program” to advance the careers of its inmates.

“Anyone can learn to be a criminal,” stated Dr. #427895, President of Alcatraz University.

“In the near future, the well-educated criminal will rule the world. To that end, Alcatraz University is proud to announce that enrollment is now open for our Crimecentric Degree Program. In 18 months, anyone can earn a Master of Criminal Activity Degree,” said the university president.

Dr. #427895 said the the program contains all the basics of criminal activity. Courses include:

How to Steal Anything

Criminal Activity for Kids Under 12

Basic Stickup Techniques

The ABC’s of B&E

Carjacking 101

The Lost Art of Picking Pockets and Purse Snatching

The Art of Shoplifting

How to Recruit, Organize and Manage a Smash and Grab Posse

Mexican Border Coyote People Smuggling Techniques

Drug Cartel Management

Basics of Phone Scamming

Basics of Online Scamming

Shoot anybody, Anytime, Anywhere

Fentanyl for Fun and Profit

Meth Lab Maintenance

Hedge Fund Embezzlement

Build Your Own Ponzi Scheme

Kidnap Taylor Swift, the Pope, the LA Lakers, etc.

The Magic of Criminal Artificial Intelligence

Dr. #427895 said that enrollment is open to anyone between the ages of 2 to 120. “New inmates welcome… looking at you, Donald Trump!” he said with a wink, adding, “All tuition must be paid in stolen or embezzled funds.”

Breaking News

UBSI (Universal Bull Shit Institute) presents Donald Trump with Lifetime Achievement Award

SNN Words to Live By

“He who turns the other cheek will get hit with the other fist.” — Comedian Nipsey Russell.

“Get yourself naked and dig the music.” — Wolfman Jack.

“When women go wrong, men go right after them.” — Actress Mae West.