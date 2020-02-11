A non-scientific listing of the Top 10 Despots in history – the musings of a burnt-out Satirical Comedy Writer!
In order of — MOST DANGEROUS Top 10 Despots!
1. DONALD TRUMP
2. HITLER
3. Sen. SUSAN COLLINS
4. MITCH the Terrible
5. ATTILA the Hun
6. Gingivitis
7. Jock Itch
8. Tsetse Fly
9. Itsy Bitsy Spider
And…
#10 Lindsey Graham!
