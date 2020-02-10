This is Your Brain on Aphorisms: Republican Sheep on the Lamb

Republican sheep heard shear madness!
A GOP cover-up sweeps all of the dirt under a thug.
You can always count on Trump to take a victory slap.
It’s not about “you,” it’s about U-S-A!
Fox news propaganda: “Talk-sick” for America.
Republicans: Their lies betray all.
To a list of those I respect and admire I must add Mitt.
Trump vs. Pelosi: Terrorist vs. Tearerist.
If you hate speech, shut-up!
Trump’s reelection campaign: For more fears!
Racist the urge to discriminate.
Republicans want health scare for all.
Conservatives are against any change that doesn’t end up in their own pocket.
Big business: Super-size Monopo-lies.
One-percenters have become too big for their riches.
Counting on less for more is governmental non-census.
If you’re all alone you’ve got no one to blame but yourself.
The perfect gift for the woman who has everything: More closet space!
How to make love last: Wait until the very end of the day.
Follow your heart until it stops.
