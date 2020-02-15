The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Joe, Pete and Bernie

Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews Democratic presidential candidates you know on a first name basis: Joe, Pete and Bernie.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? We’ll soon find out. Today on the show my guests are the Democratic presidential candidates Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders and former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg.
JERRY
Good morning, Gentlemen. Thank you for taking time out from the campaign to be on my show.
SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS
This may be Joe’s last appearance. Looks like he’s going down for the count. And Mayor Pete? He’s still in diapers. I’m the only guy that can beat Trump.
See ‘The Jerry Duncan Show’ live! Opening in NYC, March 5-15, 2020.
VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN
I would make a helluva vice president.
MAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEG
You were the vice president.
BIDEN
Smart aleck. Think you know everything, Buttiggy.
SANDERS
It’s pronounced Booty Gigs. Thank you very much.
BUTTIGIEG
You’re both wrong. Just call me Mayor Pete.
JERRY
Pete and Repeat went down to the lake. Pete fell in. Who is left?
BIDEN
Repeat.
SANDERS
No. It’s Pete. I see the little guy playing in the sandbox.
BUTTIGIEG
Real funny. You’re old enough to remember when emojis were called hieroglyphics.
SANDERS
Wise guy. I almost beat you in Iowa.
BIDEN
Was I there?
JERRY
Not really.
JERRY
Veep. How do you know if someone in Iowa is married?
BIDEN
The wife wears a wedding ring on her middle finger?
JERRY
No. The tobacco spit stains are on both sides of their pickup truck.
SANDERS
Excuse me. Not to brag, but I just won New Hampshire. I know everything about the people.
JERRY
Really? Why do Dartmouth students have such beautiful noses?
SANDERS
Can I call a lifeline?
JERRY
No.
SANDERS
I give up. Why?
JERRY
They’re hand picked.
BUTTIGIEG
There’s nothing wrong with that. Boogers don’t have calories. I believe in eating healthy.
BIDEN
Are you off Pablum? Just sayin.
BUTTIGIEG
(laughs) Veep. Tell everyone where you placed in Iowa and New Hampshire.
BIDEN
Here’s the deal. I didn’t expect to win either state. There aren’t diverse voters like in South Carolina. I’ll wipe the floor with you and Bernie, because I speak the Carolina language.
JERRY
Spanish?
BIDEN
Ebonics. Keepin it real, homies. I’m off to happy hour.
BUTTIGIEG
At your age, happy hour is a nap.
SANDERS
I dreamed that I was taking a nap.
JERRY
Super Tuesday is March 3rd. Thirty percent of the delegates will be determined. Joe, you may run out of money. What are you going to do?
BIDEN
I’m going to Disneyland!
BUTTIGIEG
You’re Goofy all right.
JERRY
Can the three of you unite if one of you wins the nomination?
SANDERS
You mean when I win. Of course they’ll support me. I promised Pete a new tricycle and Joe solar hair plugs. I will send the Orange Man in the White House on a one way mission to his favorite planet Mars.
JERRY
Have you heard about the spaceship that came to Earth?
SANDERS
You’re pulling my leg, Duncan.
JERRY
I’m serious. Never mind, it’s over your head. See you tomorrow.
Latest posts by Dean Kaner (see all)
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Joe, Pete and Bernie - February 14, 2020
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews The Ship of Fools - February 6, 2020
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Comedian Eddie Murphy - January 28, 2020