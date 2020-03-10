Ripping the Headlines Today, 3/9/20

,

Making fun of the headlines today, so you don’t have to

The news doesn’t need to be complicated and confusing; that’s what any new release from Microsoft is for. And, as in the case with anything from Microsoft, to keep the news from worrying our pretty little heads over, remember something new and equally indecipherable will come out soon:

Really all you need to do is follow one simple rule: barely pay attention and jump to conclusions. So, here are some headlines today and my first thoughts:

Bad Hair Club for Men

Race for the White House is down to Biden, Bernie & Trump

Meaning all future debates should be sponsored by ‘The Bad Hair Club for Men.’

38% of Americans won’t buy or drink Corona because they think it will give them the coronavirus

They are also the same people who think a chocolate mousse is a big hairy animal with antlers covered in Nestle’s syrup!

Franklin Graham: “I’m not a homophobe — I’m just trying to stop gays from going to hell”

… where they’ll bring up the property value.

Bloomberg drops out of Presidential race

‪Mostly, so he could spend more time with his money.

Kendall Jenner got naked on Instagram for a futuristic selfie

Really, if she truly wants us not to recognize her, she needs to put some clothes on.

Man dressed as woman allegedly steals $37K in iPhones, iPads

So, that’s like what, 4 iPhones, a pair of iPads, and no service warranty?

Stock prices tumble: Moody’s

In fact, the sell-off was so bad, Moody’s said they’re thinking of  changing their name from Moody’s to ‘Totally Depressed.’

Rep. Matt Gaetz wore a gas mask to a coronavirus vote, didn’t get the attention he was hoping for

…. and to add insult to injury, he also got voted off ‘The Masked Singer.’

Katy Perry collapses on American Idol after inhaling fumes from gas leak

She’s OK, but no word if those gas fumes were caused by a leaky valve or craft services.

Consumer DNA-testing firms are closing up shop and cutting jobs

… yeah, but, in fairness, it’s all relative …

Kelly Clarkson wore a neck-to-toe latex outfit with platform boots

Shouldn’t she have waited until Halloween if she was going to go out dressed like a condom?

Harry Belafonte, icon & activist, turns 93

Which explains his rewritten hit. ‘’Daylight Come and I Wanna Go Back to the Home.”

Google cancels its annual conference due to coronavirus

Don’t believe me? Google it!

Trump says his campaign rallies ‘very safe’ from coronavirus

… and anything else that sounds kinda from Mexico…

Paul Lander
Latest posts by Paul Lander (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share