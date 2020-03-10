Trump’s Graceful Early Exit Plans: Top 11

Avoiding the shame of a low turnout in November & Joe Biden breathing down his neck, Trump plans an early exit while keeping his ego in check. Here are his next moves:

11.  BECOME A SCIENTIST LIKE MY UNCLE!

10.  STAR IN MY NEW TV SHOW, “HUNCH or Eat Someone’s Lunch”!

9.  BUILD MY PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AT THE MEXICAN BORDER!  Cheaper, only need 3 more sides!

8.  WASH OUT A FEW UNMENTIONABLES – 20’s & 50’s!

7.  RETURN MELANIA TO SLOVENIA!

6.  VISIT MY TIME SHARE IN MOSCOW!

5.  SIT FOR MY PRESIDENTIAL PORTRAIT & remember, order more Orange & Puce!

4.  SPACKLE-OVER 1st GRAFFITI ON MY WALL – “Bloomberg will pay for it”!

3.  HIRE A MARACHI BAND FOR ‘Naming the Wall’ Celebration!

2.  PROMOTE MY NEW GOLF LINE: ‘Donald Has Balls’!

And #1…

GET OVER MY FRIGIN’ CORONAVIRUS!

