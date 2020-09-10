Trump Tries to Give His Re-Election a Bounce with Laundered Money

,

laundered money

laundered money

Will Trump’s laundered money pay off or just cause him to lose a sock?

Donald Trump says he will spend $100 million of his own money for re-election or whatever it takes (including laundered money), “We have to win”!

Let’s listen in as Trump greets his long-time laundromat employee Ricky, who’s busy fluffing & folding…

DONALD TRUMP

Hiya Ricky – here’s this week’s batch – as usual, no starch!

RICKY

Right on it, boss.

TRUMP

Oh, here’s an old Taj Mahal Casino chip – give me a clean 20 – I have a McDonald’s run.

taj mahal

RICKY

Sure, here’s one – kinda used, a little Downey on the rinse cycle.

TRUMP

How long you with us, Ricky?

RICKY

Let’s see – your father, you & then Jared – a long time.

TRUMP

And, you got the Christmas Bonus?

RICKY

Yes & the ‘Bed, Bath & Beyond’ coupon.

TRUMP

And, the family – how’s little Jimmy?

RICKY

Diego’s a grandfather, but thanks for asking.

TRUMP

So, you’ve kept your mouth shut all these years – how do you do it?

RICKY

Well, you said I could keep the ones that look like John McCain…for my Retirement, you said.

TRUMP

Yes, someday I’ll be gone & you can use them – but not yet!

RICKY

I’ve been tempted, believe me.

TRUMP

Trust!  You trust me & I trust you.

RICKY

Yes, but this basement’s damp & depressing!

TRUMP

You want me to win again, don’t you?  Well, now you’re gonna have to work overtime – I need a boatload – by yesterday!

RICKY

Have I ever let you down?

TRUMP

Well, you just gave 5 Stars to Michael Cohen’s book!

michael cohen

RICKY

I’m learning my English – it’s a Good Read!

TRUMP

Still learning – what’s taking you so long?

RICKY

Don’t you remember – you told me to use your Sharpie & fill in ‘In Trump We Trust’!

Marilyn Sands
Latest posts by Marilyn Sands (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share