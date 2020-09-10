Will Trump’s laundered money pay off or just cause him to lose a sock?
Donald Trump says he will spend $100 million of his own money for re-election or whatever it takes (including laundered money), “We have to win”!
Let’s listen in as Trump greets his long-time laundromat employee Ricky, who’s busy fluffing & folding…
DONALD TRUMP
Hiya Ricky – here’s this week’s batch – as usual, no starch!
RICKY
Right on it, boss.
TRUMP
Oh, here’s an old Taj Mahal Casino chip – give me a clean 20 – I have a McDonald’s run.
RICKY
Sure, here’s one – kinda used, a little Downey on the rinse cycle.
TRUMP
How long you with us, Ricky?
RICKY
Let’s see – your father, you & then Jared – a long time.
TRUMP
And, you got the Christmas Bonus?
RICKY
Yes & the ‘Bed, Bath & Beyond’ coupon.
TRUMP
And, the family – how’s little Jimmy?
RICKY
Diego’s a grandfather, but thanks for asking.
TRUMP
So, you’ve kept your mouth shut all these years – how do you do it?
RICKY
Well, you said I could keep the ones that look like John McCain…for my Retirement, you said.
TRUMP
Yes, someday I’ll be gone & you can use them – but not yet!
RICKY
I’ve been tempted, believe me.
TRUMP
Trust! You trust me & I trust you.
RICKY
Yes, but this basement’s damp & depressing!
TRUMP
You want me to win again, don’t you? Well, now you’re gonna have to work overtime – I need a boatload – by yesterday!
RICKY
Have I ever let you down?
TRUMP
Well, you just gave 5 Stars to Michael Cohen’s book!
RICKY
I’m learning my English – it’s a Good Read!
TRUMP
Still learning – what’s taking you so long?
RICKY
Don’t you remember – you told me to use your Sharpie & fill in ‘In Trump We Trust’!
- Trump Tries to Give His Re-Election a Bounce with Laundered Money - September 10, 2020
