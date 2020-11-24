Formerly known as “America’s Mayor,” Giuliani has come a long way since he resided at Gracie Mansion.

While dyeing to be a loyal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani takes on his own Jersey case!

RUDY GIULIANI

Youse got to believe me Judge – my girlfriend colored my hair!

JUDGE

And, that’s why your color ran down your face?

RUDY

She bought it from a guy who knew a guy.

JUDGE

Trudy – have lunch brought in. Go on.

RUDY

He was a Michigan Election Ballot Counter & he sold it from the trunk of his car! So, he’s on trial, not me?

JUDGE

Anything more before I turn to my Statutes?

RUDY

I didn’t knock those statutes coming in here – ask my girlfriend!

Oh, I see what you want – the product was made by a Democrat & he voted for a dead man!

JUDGE

And, who did the dead man vote for?

RUDY

Trump, you idiot!

JUDGE

I’ll pretend I didn’t hear that.

RUDY

Youse a real doll, Judge.

JUDGE

So, you say it was defective & a nationwide fraud?

RUDY

Exactly!

JUDGE

Did you bring in the evidence?

RUDY

Well, I found Tubes 1, 3 & 5. I guess 2 & 4 are in a Joisey Landfill now!

JUDGE

What Exit?

Some of these I do just for me! ha ha

JUDGE

Is this the first time you ever used this brand?

RUDY

Yes & I’m so disillusioned.

JUDGE

I know, I know…no one wants to go to court over $8.49!

RUDY

Well, the world is laughing.

JUDGE

You think it’s the first time?

RUDY

I should’ve listened to Gotti & got me a lawyer to do this.

JUDGE

What else did he say?

RUDY

Never buy #222 ‘Sycophant Bologna Brown’!