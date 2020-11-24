Nostalgic for 2019

Are you, too, nostalgic for the good old days – like 2019?
Despite my advancing years, I’ve never much cared for those nostalgia e-mails celebrating the 1950s. As I recall that era, it was filled with unsafe vehicles, unhealthy food, limited medical treatments and widespread racism, sexism and homophobia.
For the most part, I prefer the present day, except perhaps for the ongoing pandemic. And that is why I’d like to receive a nostalgic e-mail celebrating the joys and wonders of 2019 as in, do you remember when:
- You had no idea what PPE meant.
- Washing one’s hands was only an occasional activity.
- Dining out was a regular unexceptional treat.
- Masking was an adjective used with the word “tape.”
- No one took your temperature when you entered a store or shopping center.
- You weren’t afraid to go to the hospital if necessary.
- Watching movies often took place in a cinema.
- Wearing masks, particularly if you were a Muslim woman, was sometimes frowned on.
- Kids spent the whole day in school.
- You couldn’t recall if you had any hand sanitizer in your home, your car or at all.
- No one criticized you for handling the fruits and vegetables at the grocery store.
- You didn’t think twice about being a straphanger on the bus or subway.
- You never worried about your TV overheating.
- You never heard of COVID-19.
- Your clothes still fit you.
- Sweatpants were only for weekends.
- Lineups were a nuisance, not a health hazard.
- Toilet paper was cheap and plentiful.
- You never used that stationary bicycle you bought years ago.
- Airplane travel was not terrifying.
- You didn’t obsessively follow pandemic statistics.
- Netflix was not an absolute necessity.
- Your coffee table was filled with travel brochures.
- The mask-wearing and hand washing habits of others was of no concern to you.
- Hand shaking was common.
- Hugs were an accepted show of affection.
- You weren’t afraid to go to Costco.
- You actually looked forward to 2020.
