The Taliban gave Joe Biden 24 hours to get out of town
Dispatches from SNN (Slobovian New Network)
During the night, Taliban forces slipped into Washington DC and overran the capitol, capturing members of Congress. Since the Taliban does not recognize women, both Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker Nancy Pelosi were banished to the White House kitchen.
President Biden was given 24 hours to get out of town…
Regretfully, I must sign off as SNN headquarters are under attack by Taliban forces…
- BREAKING NEWS: Taliban Overruns Washington DC - August 16, 2021
- Intergalactic Study of Critical Species Theory Downgrades Mankind - August 11, 2021
- Cure for Deadly ‘Delta Blues’ COVID Variant Revealed - August 9, 2021