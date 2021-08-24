Funny Women Who Asked for It: Turning the Tables on Sexual Harassment

,

funny women

I was a little hard on the Cuomo – after all, many funny women may also be guilty of “sexual harassment.”

Feeling a bit guilty after my last article, “Win a Date with a Cuomo” on the pitiful New York Governor — it occurred to me that some funny women may also be guilty of sexual harassment in the form of Jokes!

Yes, there’s been lots of dirty old women out there & all were asking for it!

And here’s just a few.  Take MAE WEST please!

“Come up & see me some time”!

“When I’m good I’m very good, but when I’m bad I’m better”!

“Too much of a good thing…can be wonderful”!

“Is that a Pistol in your pocket or are you just happy to see me”?

MOMS MABLEY

funny women

“There ain’t nothing an old man can do for me but bring me a message from a young one”!

“Anytime I have my arms around an old man is when I’m holding him for the police”!

“A woman’s a woman until the day she dies, but a man’s only a man as long as he can”!

“Help me through the night?  If you can make it for half an hour – you’re alright with me”!

PHYLLIS DILLER

PHYLLIS DILLER

“I’m 18 years behind in my Ironing”!

“Housework can’t kill you – but why take a chance”!

“I serve dinner in 3 phases.  Serve the Food.  Clear the table.  Bury the dead”!

“My body is in such bad shape I wear Prescription Underwear”!

Nah, she’s innocent!

DAME EDNA (Everage)

Everage

“Hello Possums…isn’t it amazing – I brought 3 children into this world yet I have no stretch marks!

“I was just talking to my Gynecologist – I’m still capable of having Grandchildren”!

“I founded ‘Friends of the Prostate’ in honor of my late husband’s ‘Testicular Murmur’!

“Years ago I dated Bill Gates & he’s still looking for my Mouse”!

And, MARILYN SANDS (1980’s)

funny women

“My husband says sex is like Golf – you don’t have to be good at it to enjoy it – he’s telling me”!

“No, he’s not romantic – after sex what kind of guy says, ‘I’m outta here’?

“But we have an Open Relationship – after sex we talk about the people we just fantasized about”!

“And now he says sex should only be done in bed.  I said, “Does that mean no more Stovetop Stuffing”?

Well, you can’t say I haven’t proven it’s a ‘MeToo’ Movement!

Me at 13 years old doing ‘Moms Mabley!’
Latest posts by Marilyn Sands (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share