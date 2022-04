In this corner, undisputed comic ‘Chris the Rock’ Faces ‘Battlin’ Will Smite-Thee Smith’ in a rematch with New Rules!

Rematch: Undisputed Comic Chris Rock & Academy Award Winning Role-Model/Actor Will Smith reads next year’s Oscar’s checklist, while trying to forget: The Way We Were!

2023 ACADEMY AWARDS SHOW PROTOCOL CHECKLIST

10. ALL BREASTS MUST BE AT LEAST 1/2 WAY IN – NO EXCEPTIONS!

9. Due to ‘Head-Swell Syndrome’, SECURITY GUARDS MUST CHECK ALL ENTRANCES FOR NOMINEES WHO JUST MADE A MOVIE WITH ‘KING’, ‘QUEEN’ OR ‘JESTER’ IN THE TITLE!

8. PUNCH LINES THAT ARE STRICTLY FORBIDDEN ARE: G.I. JOE, JANE or JEW!

BTW there wasn’t one for miles – but you laughed didn’t you!

7. ALL JOKES MUST BE TESTED OUT BEFOREHAND ON DEATH ROW INMATES and/or ‘CHUCKLES’ THE CLOWN!

6. BREATHALYZERS & CAVITY SEARCHES WILL BE ADMINISTERED BETWEEN COMMERCIAL BREAKS!

5. ALL NOMINEES MUST CHECK THEIR OWN HYPERGLYCEMIA & EGO LEVELS & hey, why not – LACTOSE INTOLERANCE!

4. ALL NOMINEES MUST BE PATTED DOWN & FRISKED BY TSA EMPLOYEES and/or MUGGERS IN CENTRAL PARK!

3. ABSOLUTELY BANNED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: LAME JOKES THAT HAVE THE WORDS – ‘BALDY’, ‘CUEBALL’ or ‘FOLICLY CHALLENGED’!

2. BATHROOM BREAKS WILL BE A THING OF THE PAST! (Survey Says: Holding it in guarantees quicker TV Shows)

AND #1…

IF WE LEARNED ANYTHING IN ACTING SCHOOL … for G-d’s sake – ‘IT’S THE SLAPPEE WHO CRIES’!