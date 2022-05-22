[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

How to Ward Off Monkeypox and Avoid Another Pandemic

, 
Dispatches from SNN (Slobovian News Network)

SNN Resident Witch Doctoress Dr. Sweet Mama Dorite explains how to ward off the Monkeypox.

With the arrival of the rare disease Monkeypox in the United States, SNN’s resident Witch Doctoress Dr. Sweet Mama DoRite says that everyone should be proactive in warding off the disease, before it becomes a pandemic like Covid.

Monkeypox, Smokey Robinson and The Miracles
Playing “Mickey’s Monkey” by Smokey Robinson and The Miracles is said to help ward off the disease.

She states that, much like the Delta Blues strain of Covid, Monkeypox can be controlled by funky sixties music played repeatedly until the danger passes.

She explained that to repel Monkeypox, you must find the following 1960’s 45 records:

1. The Monkey Time, by Major Lance

2. Mickey’s Monkey, by Smokey Robinson and The Miracles

3. Can Your Monkey Do The Dog, by Rufus Thomas

4. The Boston Monkey, by either The Manhattans or Billy Butler

5. Monkey Shine, by Bill Blacks Combo

6. Makin’ With The Magilla, by Little Eva

Play these records over and over again until you’re sure that your household is safe from Monkeypox.

Dr. DoRite also dispelled several rumors about Monkeypox, noting that you cannot catch Monkeypox from any of the following:

1. Kissing a monkey

2. Sharing a banana with a monkey

3. Having unprotected sex with a monkey

4. Binge watching either The Monkees or The Magilla Gorilla TV shows

However, rival Pisseypoo News Witch Doctoress Sista Sookie Dunne Ghone states that the only surefire way to ward off Monkeypox is to get 80 pounds of bananas, mash them, mix them with rum and make a total body paste, smear yourself from head to toe with it, then watch all twelve Johnny Weismuller Tarzan movies.

SNN Words to Live By

“When you’re up for reelection, for your own protection, make sure the opposition is in jail.” — Comedian Mark Russell

“Two half nuthin’s make a whole nuthin’.” — Foghorn Leghorn, Looney Tunes

Ted Holland
Latest posts by Ted Holland (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share