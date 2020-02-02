Pat Cipollone – Take the Cannoli!

According to the New York Times, Trump’s lead defense attorney Pat Cipollone could’ve been a Material Witness in our President’s Impeachment Trial!

Isn’t that like the Fox guarding the Hen House?

But, without all that Clucking! ha ha

After watching the whole 3 Card Monte charade of votes-already-decided; I’m feeling a bit vindictive & pranky!

I suggest before the continuation of the trial in the Senate on February 3rd – Pasquale should stop at the cafeteria &…take the Cannoli!

Tube shaped shells of fried pastry dough filled with a sweet, creamy filling containing ricotta.

And, if there is a G-d – the triumphant attorney could have ricotta on his nose & nobody should tell him!

But, alas – that wasn’t necessary… our Knight in shiny J.C. Penney; Lead Impeachment Manager, Adam Schiff sprang from his seat & warned the White House Defense Team:

“Well, there’s a new fact which indicated that Mr. Cipollone was among those who were in the loop! Yet another reason why we ought to hear from witnesses”!

He was reportedly at a meeting in which President Trump asked John Bolton to help with his effort to pressure Ukraine into helping him dig up dirt on his political rival.

It raises ethical questions & House Managers have demanded Pat Cipollone disclose any firsthand evidence.

I wasn’t repulsed enough, so I googled his bio:

It says Mr. & Mrs. Cipollone have 10 children!

Not that there’s anything wrong with that!

I’m just sayin’!

In fact, I heard the very virile Cipollone already has an alibi for not being in the loop:

‘No, I was with ‘Little Burisma’ all day’!