Pat Cipollone – Take the Cannoli!

,

Pat Cipollone

Pat Cipollone

According to the New York Times, Trump’s lead defense attorney Pat Cipollone could’ve been a Material Witness in our President’s Impeachment Trial!

Isn’t that like the Fox guarding the Hen House?

But, without all that Clucking!  ha ha

After watching the whole 3 Card Monte charade of votes-already-decided; I’m feeling a bit vindictive & pranky!

I suggest before the continuation of the trial in the Senate on February 3rd – Pasquale should stop at the cafeteria &…take the Cannoli!

 Tube shaped shells of fried pastry dough filled with a sweet, creamy filling containing ricotta.

And, if there is a G-d – the triumphant attorney could have ricotta on his nose & nobody should tell him!

But, alas – that wasn’t necessary… our Knight in shiny J.C. Penney; Lead Impeachment Manager, Adam Schiff sprang from his seat & warned the White House Defense Team:

trial

“Well, there’s a new fact which indicated that Mr. Cipollone was among those who were in the loop!  Yet another reason why we ought to hear from witnesses”!

He was reportedly at a meeting in which President Trump asked John Bolton to help with his effort to pressure Ukraine into helping him dig up dirt on his political rival.

It raises ethical questions & House Managers have demanded Pat Cipollone disclose any firsthand evidence.

I wasn’t repulsed enough, so I googled his bio:

It says Mr. & Mrs. Cipollone have 10 children!

Not that there’s anything wrong with that!

I’m just sayin’!

In fact, I heard the very virile Cipollone already has an alibi for not being in the loop:

‘No, I was with ‘Little Burisma’ all day’!

Marilyn Sands

Latest posts by Marilyn Sands (see all)

Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share