Pat Cipollone – Take the Cannoli!

According to the New York Times, Trump’s lead defense attorney Pat Cipollone could’ve been a Material Witness in our President’s Impeachment Trial!
Isn’t that like the Fox guarding the Hen House?
But, without all that Clucking! ha ha
After watching the whole 3 Card Monte charade of votes-already-decided; I’m feeling a bit vindictive & pranky!
I suggest before the continuation of the trial in the Senate on February 3rd – Pasquale should stop at the cafeteria &…take the Cannoli!
Tube shaped shells of fried pastry dough filled with a sweet, creamy filling containing ricotta.
And, if there is a G-d – the triumphant attorney could have ricotta on his nose & nobody should tell him!
But, alas – that wasn’t necessary… our Knight in shiny J.C. Penney; Lead Impeachment Manager, Adam Schiff sprang from his seat & warned the White House Defense Team:
“Well, there’s a new fact which indicated that Mr. Cipollone was among those who were in the loop! Yet another reason why we ought to hear from witnesses”!
He was reportedly at a meeting in which President Trump asked John Bolton to help with his effort to pressure Ukraine into helping him dig up dirt on his political rival.
It raises ethical questions & House Managers have demanded Pat Cipollone disclose any firsthand evidence.
I wasn’t repulsed enough, so I googled his bio:
It says Mr. & Mrs. Cipollone have 10 children!
Not that there’s anything wrong with that!
I’m just sayin’!
In fact, I heard the very virile Cipollone already has an alibi for not being in the loop:
‘No, I was with ‘Little Burisma’ all day’!
