This is Your Brain on Aphorisms: Aquitters Never Win

,

Aquitters who refuse to do their job should be fired!

As the entire country watches, Republicans allow no witnesses.

Aquitters
Aquitters never win, unless they do.

Am I nuts, or have we become a democrazy?

Silence answers to no one.

I believe everything Trump says… is a lie!

You can’t handle the Goof!

Too few leaders, too many misleaders.

When they can’t change the facts, they desperately try to change the subject.

Accuse, excuse, confuse: Fox news.

Fools are easily fooled.

Belief should never stand in the way of facts.

The state of the union is… divided and broken!

Too many immigrants are dying to cross the border.

ICE freeze racist policies.

The effects of global warming are chilling.

Only environmental quacks prefer fowl water.

The proper entrée for Groundhog Day meals: Pork Sausage.

Old habits die hard. Prehistoric cavemen also went out “clubbing” for dates.

To achieve the impossible, define the unknown.

My innermost feelings are hungry.

Avatar

Latest posts by Ralph Lombard (see all)

Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share