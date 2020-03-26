Exclusive Report: Sixties Dance Craze Can Cure Coronavirus

[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

SNN reports stunning discovery: Sixties dance craze can cure a variety of diseases, including COVID-19.

In an SNN (Slobovian News Network) Exclusive Report, it has been announced that the coronavirus can be cured by doing the popular sixties dance craze, the Twist.

This was recently discovered by Dr. Buncha Krappski, head of the Slobovian National Health Foundation. He says that a patient who twisted for approximately 60 hours rid themselves of any previous virus symptoms.

Dr. Krappski noted the dance must be done to the original version of the Twist, by Hank Ballard and The Midnighters. In clinical trials, the more popular version by Chubby Checker did not seem to produce the same results. In fact, some patients who danced to the Checker Twist complained of having onsets of Liver Chafing.

The doctor also warned that participants must dance six feet apart until they are cured.

In addition, Dr. Krappski, along with Dr.Vilma Schmellesbadde of the SBA (Slobovian Boogaloo Association), report that many a sixties dance craze can cure common human ailments. Specifically, they produced this list of dances and the diseases that they can cure:

The Locomotion: Obesity

The Watusi: Diabetes

The Boogaloo: AIDS

The Frug: Psoriasis

The Monkey: Strep Throat

The Pony: Arthritis

The Hitch Hiker: Acne

The Fly: High blood pressure

The Camel Walk: Ingrown toenail

The Wobble: Jock itch

The Humpback: VD

The Dog: Constipation

The Harlem Shuffle: Scabies

The Mashed Potatoes: Dandruff

The Swim: Toothache

The Hully Gully: Nearsightedness

The Jerk: Common headache

The Monster Mash: Migraine headache

The Madison: Diverticulitis

The James Brown: Bipolar Disorder

Dr. Krappski also said that watching reruns of American Bandstand eases dementia.