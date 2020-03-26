[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

Exclusive Report: Sixties Dance Craze Can Cure Coronavirus

,

SNN reports stunning discovery: Sixties dance craze can cure a variety of diseases, including COVID-19.

In an SNN (Slobovian News Network) Exclusive Report, it has been announced that the coronavirus can be cured by doing the popular sixties dance craze, the Twist.

sixties dance craze
Researchers stress dancers must dance six feet apart, as shown, and always in black and white.

This was recently discovered by Dr. Buncha Krappski, head of the Slobovian National Health Foundation. He says that a patient who twisted for approximately 60 hours rid themselves of any previous virus symptoms.

Dr. Krappski noted the dance must be done to the original version of the Twist, by Hank Ballard and The Midnighters. In clinical trials, the more popular version by Chubby Checker did not seem to produce the same results. In fact, some patients who danced to the Checker Twist complained of having onsets of Liver Chafing.

The doctor also warned that participants must dance six feet apart until they are cured.

In addition, Dr. Krappski, along with Dr.Vilma Schmellesbadde of the SBA (Slobovian Boogaloo Association), report that many a sixties dance craze can cure common human ailments. Specifically, they produced this list of dances and the diseases that they can cure:

  • The Locomotion: Obesity
  • The Watusi: Diabetes
  • The Boogaloo: AIDS
  • The Frug: Psoriasis
  • The Monkey: Strep Throat
  • The Pony: Arthritis
  • The Hitch Hiker: Acne
  • The Fly: High blood pressure
  • The Camel Walk: Ingrown toenail
  • The Wobble: Jock itch
  • The Humpback: VD
  • The Dog: Constipation
  • The Harlem Shuffle: Scabies
  • The Mashed Potatoes: Dandruff
  • The Swim: Toothache
  • The Hully Gully: Nearsightedness
  • The Jerk: Common headache
  • The Monster Mash: Migraine headache
  • The Madison: Diverticulitis
  • The James Brown: Bipolar Disorder

Dr. Krappski also said that watching reruns of American Bandstand eases dementia.

Avatar
Latest posts by Ted Holland (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share