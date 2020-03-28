This is Your Brain on Aphorisms: The Elephant in the Room

As usual, the elephant in the room makes doo.

Republicans and Trump: Of Mice and Menace.

Conservatives serve cons.

Trump: America’s #1 bulltwitter.

You can have your say, but reality will have it’s way.

There are many different ways of looking at things. Closing your eyes is not one of them.

The press sure is getting to you, Donald.

A louse divided against himself cannot understand.

You made your bed, now lie about it.

He who lives by the hoard dies by the horde.

Rue in ruin.

In a time of crisis, here rose brave men and women.

People don’t know what they want until they don’t have it.

Without rights, what’s left?

Prudence be forethought.

Straight arrows bow to no one.

Tomorrow is a nude day.

Anesthesiologists are more than just numbers.

The milk of human kindness never sours.

Be there brother’s keeper.