The First 10 Things I, Joe Biden, Will Do When I’m President!

Don’t want to jinx the election – but I do have the next president’s first 10 things – to prove there is no doubt… Biden does want to Git-R-Done!

Besides fumigate, decontaminate, delouse & throw out all the Sharpies in the White House – here’s 10 more things I, Joe Biden will do when I get elected!

1.  CLOSE ALL BORDERS – JOSE TRUMP THREATENED TO RUN!

Mexican Trump 

2.  COUNT THE SILVERWARE!

3.  DUST OFF HIS BOOK!

4.  WHILE I’M AT IT – DUST OFF WILBUR ROSS IN THE CORNER!

5.  DONATE TRUMP’S CROWN, SCEPTER & TIARAS TO ENGLAND’S GOODWILL STORE!

queen trump

6.  CASH IN TRUMP’S GOLD TOILET TO PAY OFF HIS GOLF TRIPS, DIPPITY DO & THE NATIONAL DEBT!

7.  TOSS OUT ALL TRUMP’S PROCLAMATIONS, EXECUTIVE & KFC ORDERS!

8.  WISH PUTIN & KIM JONG UN A HAPPY BIRTHDAY EVERY YEAR – BUT THAT’S IT!

9.  PURSUE & PROSECUTE ALL TRUMP’S SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS TILL MY DYING DAY!

Marilyn Sands told me to say that!

And 10.  “RUSSIA, IF YOU’RE LISTENING – OVER & OU…”!

putin listening

