Mother Nature is being exhausted, so let’s give her a brake!

Never put off ’til tomorrow what you can do the day after that.

There’s no progress inertia.

You can’t give more than 100 percent, and I’m 110 percent sure of that!

Every sleeping dog has his daydream.

Q-anon: Unreality in a nutshell.

Trump is the leader of the “freak” world.

To avoid online panic .com down.

If people are the problem they are also the solution.

Love is blind, so look out!

Conservatives always nowhere they’re going.

Act your age, not your rage.

Always anti-trust BIG business.

In a game without rules only cheaters win.

Big Pharma can be defined as addiction-ary.

Charity begins when you give a damn.

When you reach the end of your rope, hang in there!

If I lived in the Gobi desert I’d go be in the desert.

Lose weight or diet trying!

I may lie, but I always make it up to you.