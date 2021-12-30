[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

SNN Uncovers Why Many Americans Remain Unvaccinated

, 
Dispatches from SNN (Slobovian News Network)

The US has one of the largest percentage of unvaccinated citizens in the world. Our investigative reporter shows why.

Next to the renegade island nation of Sloppejarre, the United States of America has the largest percentage of unvaccinated citizens.

unvaccinated Photo by Chris Devers flickr.com
Photo by Chris Devers flickr.com.

SNN investigative reporters Sweet Mama Dorite and Mutha Buckette hit the highways and byways across America to find out why so many citizens still refuse to get Covid vaccinations. These are the reasons given by many unvaccinated Americans:

  • “Nunyodamnbidness”
  • “Kiss my ass”
  • “It’s against my religion”
  • “I live in a Republican State”
  • “There ain’t no Covid… it’s a scam put out by the government and the drug companies”
  • “I’m waiting to be paid to take the shot… $250.00 a shot would be good”
  • “I’m waiting on Santa Claus to bring mine”
  • “I’m waiting on Marvel Comics to develop a super vaccine”
  • “Waiting on Jack Daniels vaccine”
  • “waiting on the digital vaccine”
  • “When Jesus Christ and John Wayne git a vaccine… I’ll git one”
  • “I’m a Goddamn American and I don’t have to do nuthin’ I don’t want to”

Mutha Buckette is SNN’s highest paid correspondent and the only woman ever to reach the rank of General in the Slobovian Foreign Legion.

Ted Holland
Latest posts by Ted Holland (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share