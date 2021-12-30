Year End Report: Top 10 Things That DIDN’T HAPPEN Since Covid!

,

Year End Report

Year End Report: Besides a Baby Boom, CVS Quickie Divorces & Stuttering Jim Jordan’s pants-on-fire – here’s ten more things that didn’t happen since Covid!

Okay, sometimes Confucius gets it wrong!  So I didn’t Travel, hit the Lottery or have sex this year – but I enjoyed ‘the Cookie’!

But who expected this ‘2 Year Celebration of Groundhog Day’ – 5 if you’re in denial!

Well, here’s my Year End Report, the Top 10 List of other thingsthat didn’t happen since Covid:

10. Hookers threw in a freebie!

9. The world ran out of toilet paper, condoms & spam!

8. Trump ran out of steam, boot lickers & dippity do!

Year End Report

7. We showed up every 6 weeks for “the Changing of the Pajamas Ceremony”!

ceremony

6. ‘Adult pacifiers’ were found to work better after booze!

adult pacifier

5. Idiots ‘Sit on the Dock of the Bay’ without a frigin’ toilet seat protector!

4. Women fantasize trying on bras in a department store…window!

3. Men fantasize waking up with Norwegian wood & golfing with Tiger!

2. Parents complain: ‘due to home schooling, Wednesday is no longer hump day’!

And #1…As my last On-Line Date boasted:

‘Fully Circumcised’ considered Vaxxed!

 

Sorry, no pics!

Latest posts by Marilyn Sands (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share