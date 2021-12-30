Year End Report: Besides a Baby Boom, CVS Quickie Divorces & Stuttering Jim Jordan’s pants-on-fire – here’s ten more things that didn’t happen since Covid!
Okay, sometimes Confucius gets it wrong! So I didn’t Travel, hit the Lottery or have sex this year – but I enjoyed ‘the Cookie’!
But who expected this ‘2 Year Celebration of Groundhog Day’ – 5 if you’re in denial!
Well, here’s my Year End Report, the Top 10 List of other thingsthat didn’t happen since Covid:
10. Hookers threw in a freebie!
9. The world ran out of toilet paper, condoms & spam!
8. Trump ran out of steam, boot lickers & dippity do!
7. We showed up every 6 weeks for “the Changing of the Pajamas Ceremony”!
6. ‘Adult pacifiers’ were found to work better after booze!
5. Idiots ‘Sit on the Dock of the Bay’ without a frigin’ toilet seat protector!
4. Women fantasize trying on bras in a department store…window!
3. Men fantasize waking up with Norwegian wood & golfing with Tiger!
2. Parents complain: ‘due to home schooling, Wednesday is no longer hump day’!
And #1…As my last On-Line Date boasted:
‘Fully Circumcised’ considered Vaxxed!
Sorry, no pics!
