Making fun of the headlines today, so you don't have to

The news doesn't need to be complicated and confusing. Really all you need to do is follow one simple rule: barely pay attention and jump to conclusions.

So, here are some headlines today and my first thoughts:

Extremely cold weather envelopes NYC ahead of potentially major snowstorm

People are saying it was so cold in NYC, members of the Trump family gathered around their burner phones to keep warm.

Gonzaga revokes John Stockton’s season tickets over his refusal to wear masks

Not to mention passing up the shot so Karl Malone could take it.

Biden called FOX’s Peter Doocy a ‘Stupid Son of a Bitch’

Biden owes an apology… to stupid SOBs.

Pete Davidson and Colin Jost buy a Staten Island Ferry

Look for Kanye to buy a tug boat just to follow it around.

Spotify lost more than $2 billion in market value after Neil Young pulled his music over Joe Rogan’s Podcast

It’s Crazy Horse against ‘Crazy and Hoarse.’

Joe Exotic got 21 years in jail

… that’s like 84 in cat years.

Aaron Rodgers becomes first quarterback to lose in NFL playoffs four times to a single opponent

Rodgers’ loss would be even tougher for him to swallow if he still had the sense of taste.

Melania Trump hat auction a financial disaster

…. Worse, you just know, Donald is out there looking to buy a newer, hotter, Eastern European hat.

Cracker Barrel was ordered to pay $9.4 million to a man who was accidentally served toxic chemicals

Uh, instead of the usual, ‘on purpose?’

Stephen Breyer retiring from SCOTUS

Keg Party in Kavanaugh’s office.

Kid Rock compares himself to Willie Nelson, David Lee Roth, Springsteen, & Brad Pitt

Welp, a side effect of Ivermectin is lots of horseshit.

Prince Charles and Prince Harry are reportedly having “secret talks” to heal their rift

They can agree that nobody like Piers Morgan.

Damon Albarn apologizes to Taylor Swift after saying she doesn’t write her own songs

Swift responded: “I write the songs that make the whole world sing.”

“So, we would’ve had the wall completed in 3 weeks,” Trump tells Hannity

… Yup, one week after announcing his health care plan …