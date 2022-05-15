Jim Jordan & Mr. T: The Perfect Tag Team

,

Jim Jordan

With a Jan. 6th subpoena looming, Rep. Jim Jordan wrestles with the truth!

Jim Jordan in Trump's pocket

According to his wife’s Top Ten Tells, “Stammering Jim Jordan” makes lying so deliciously amusing!

‘After all these years with no conviction, one of Donald Trump’s top soldiers may finally be the one who brings the ex-president to his knees’.

And, that’s just Jim’s wife who said this!  haha

And, she supplied her own ‘Top Ten Tells’ that prove he always had something up his shirt sleeves besides muscles!

TOP TEN JIM JORDAN TELLS according to his Mrs.

10.  ON OUR WEDDING NIGHT, HE WRESTLED ME FOR THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE BED!

  9.  WHEN I TOLD HIM I WAS A VIRGIN HE SAID, ‘No problem, I spotted ‘Andre The Giant’ once’!

tag team

8.  FOR OUR FIRST MONTH OF MARRIAGE, HE REFUSED TO TAKE OFF HIS CUP!

7.  IT’S SIMPLE – IF HE TAKES OUT THE TRASH AFTER SEX, HE WANTS A REMATCH!

6.  WHEN I WANT TO CUDDLE HE BLOWS HIS WHISTLE & CALLS IT AN ‘ILLEGAL HOLD’!

5.  WHEN HE PUTS HIS JOCK STRAP ON HIS HEAD AFTER SEX…well, HE’S NUTS!

4.  IT’S ROUGH BEING A WRESTLER’S WIFE – OUR ‘SAFE WORD’ IS ‘TRUMP’!

And, Damn – I had to go thru 200 other words to get to that one!

3.  IF HE CALLS TRUMP ASKING FOR DIRECTIONS TO THE NEXT COUP – IT MEANS THE TOILET’S GONNA GET STOPPED UP AGAIN!

2.  HE’LL NEVER WIN AT POKER WITH THAT FACE… last night he yelled, ‘Put your teeth back in Mama – we’re having Steak’!

And, the #1 ‘Jim Jordan Tell’ by his Mrs:

I’M NO FOOL – The last time his Mistress came to our door he asked if she had any ‘Samoas’ today!

Jim Jordan typesweet

