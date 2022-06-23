This is Your Brain on Aphorisms: All the President’s Menace

,

It was all the President’s menace that lit the fuse.

menace
The president’s menace lit the fuse

January 6th represents Donald Trump’s insurrectile dysfunction.

The Big Lie: A fiction for a faction.

Trump’s “Election Defense Fund” is the grift that keeps on giving.

Trump-tea, dumb-tea.

Ignorance hates what it doesn’t know.

Trump’s base dreams of a crude awakening.

Fox “news” demands the right to remain silent.

Republicans be traitors leading betray tours.

When the truth lies buried beneath a mountain of dirt, expect grave consequences.

Trump lives in the muddle of his own pathetic “looney-verse.”

In a revolution, what goes around comes around.

Greed always drives an expensive Karma.

Big Business is rotten all the way down to the corporation.

The rich get all the breaks while the middle class gets all broken.

Undue student debt.

Realists don’t believe in nothing.

Psychics are spoilers foretelling the future.

Artificial Intelligence: The facts of life are all a bot you.

Nudism is no wear to be found.

Latest posts by Ralph Lombard (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share