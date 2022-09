Top Secret article satirically forbidden to Covert Laughers & Kleptomaniacs, foreign & domestic!

TOP 10 REASONS WHY YOU SHOULDN’T READ THIS TOP SECRET ARTICLE nor TAKE IT HOME!

10. YOU DON’T HAVE CLEARANCE TO LAUGH!

9. YOU WERE SCARRED AS A KID OPENING YOUR ‘JACK IN THE BOX’!

8. YOU FART WHEN YOU LAUGH – ASK YOUR 4 EX’S!

7. LET’S FACE IT – THE GOV’T DOESN’T WANT YOU TO LAUGH!

6. YOU’VE NOT BEEN FULLY VETTED OR CHECKED FOR FLEAS!

I’m sorry!

5. YOU’VE FORGOTTEN HOW TO LAUGH – YOU HAVEN’T LAUGHED SINCE COVID STARTED!

Until Now! haha

4. WHO KNOWS, ANY ‘REDACTIONS’ MIGHT INTERFERE WITH YOUR DYSLEXIA!

3. YOU DON’T HAVE TRUMP’S $$LAWYERS TO GET YOU OUT OF THE HOOSGAL EVERY FRIGIN’ TIME!

2. OH NO – YOU’D HIDE YOUR 1/2 EATEN ‘SNICKERS’ & ‘CHUCKLES’ BETWEEN TRUMP’S Nice&Easy NUCLEAR BOMB FORMULA & HIS ‘HAPPY ENDINGS’ MASSAGE APPOINTMENTS FOLDERS!

And #1…I HEARD LAUGHING COULD LEAD TO TICKLING, TICKLING COULD LEAD TO FOREPLAY & FOREPLAY COULD LEAD TO…a (Humor Times) REDACTION!