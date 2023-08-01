The Melania Secret Diary reveals more than just Valet Walt Nauta’s Shoeshine Tips!

Entries from the Melania secret diary:

July 2023, Mar-a-Lago

Dear Diary,

Damn – it’s 2 am & Donald just woke me up with a nightmare! I was in my bedroom 2 blocks away & he was screaming, ‘JACK SMITH, JACK SMITH’!

Donald’s valet, Walt Nauta just came into my bedroom. This is our conversation.

WALT

‘We’ can’t sleep!

ME

Sleep head to toe like I did!

WALT

He’s strangling me with his Duvet!

ME

Give him a Hot Toddy with Coke in it.

WALT

Through a nipple?

ME

Where are you from? No, my nipples are closed until we step into the White House again!

WALT

You really want him to win in ’24, don’t you?

ME

No, I’m rooting for Jack Smith!

WALT

Maybe you can help me. ‘The Boss’ just showed me a Nuclear Plans document & I don’t know whether to say ‘Thank you’, ‘They look fine to me’ or ‘Now I’m complicit’!

ME

I saw that one too! Did Donald ever get in touch with Carlos DeOliveira, Mar-a-Lago’s Security guy – something about deleting security footage?

WALT

Yes, he refused to do it & nobody’s seen him for weeks!

ME

I warned Donald, ‘No Murder’!

WALT

You’re a little late! Right now Journalist & TV Personality, Geraldo Rivera’s draining the Koi Pond & really wants this Scoop!

WALT

Remember Geraldo & ‘Al Capone’s Vault’ in 1986?

ME

No, I was in Slovenia & was a Vestal Virgin! Donald broke my Vestal!

Give me a break! I never heard of that word until Mel Brooks’ movie, “History of the World” Part I haha

ME

Walt, my English is not so good – what’s ‘Final Nail’?

WALT

THAT’S ALL FOLKS!