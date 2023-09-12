Extremely Dangerous, Trump Eludes Capture by Crab-Walking!

eludes capture

Not quite Spiderman, Donald Trump eludes capture, flees thru his Bedminster Golf Course panting & counting his balls!

Trump eludes capture

Danelo Cavalcante, Pennsylvania prison escapee, eludes capture and is still at large – and so is Donald Trump!

That’s right – Chester County Prison’s Head Count near Philly has one missing.  He crab-walked between two walls in an exercise yard placing his hands on one wall & his feet on another & shimmied up out of view.

He was last seen with different attire, clean shaven & wearing golf clothes…I’m sorry, wrong Perp! haha

Oh, there will be a reward – for Danelo!

It’s been noted that too many people have been trying to assist the escapee – I mean besides Mark Meadows & Jim Jordan! haha

Being a Wrestler, it must’ve been Jordan who taught the soft-bellied crab-walker everything he knows!

Here’s just a few places Donald Trump has been spotted & what we know so far:

  1.  THE PERP CHANGED HIS APPEARANCE!

Trump as queen

So sorry –  wrong Pic!  I’ll get back to you!

2. THE PERP MAY HAVE A DEADLY WEAPON!

Trump golf

3.  THE PERP STOLE A VEHICLE WITH KEYS IN IT!

Trump eludes capture

4.  THE PERP WAS BLOATED & TIPPED OVER!

Trump gut

5.  THE PERP SUDDENLY NEEDED NEW PANTS!

Trump pants

So much for that ‘Midnight Burrito Grande’!

6.  THE PERP LIKES TO KEEP IN TOUCH!

Trump eludes capture

Oh no – not again!

And 7.   MELANIA SAYS, ‘NO PROBLEM, YOU CAN ALWAYS FIND THE LITTLE PERP AT IMMATURE GOFF’!

mini golf

