Why Won’t Trump Quit Like Nixon? Top Ten Reasons!

,

The Senate won’t convict, but could Trump quit? You must be hallucinating!

Trump quit
Trump quit

Donald Trump
Would Trump quit? Photo: Gage Skidmore, Wikimedia Commons.

Melania Trump always said Donald is a Big Fighter, and when it comes to not resigning – in his own words – here’s proof he’s like a dog with a bone…

10.   Bill Barr tucks me in!

9.   Why should I – my Wall has 3 feet to go!

8.   Why would I – my Chinese Laundry just got it right…

         NO STARCH in my Jock Strap!

7.   I don’t want Giuliani to know my forwarding address!

  6.   I’m not finished crocheting my ‘Home Sweet Home’ pillow!

5.   ‘Air Force One’ won’t fit in my Mar-a-Lago Garage!

4.   I’d miss Mitch McConnell calling me ‘King Liar’…I mean ‘Lear’!

3.   My psychiatrist says I have a Pre-existing Condition & wouldn’t have Obamacare!

2.   In Florida, Lindsey Graham wants to Airbub-crash our in-laws Suite!

And #1…WHY I WON’T QUIT LIKE NIXON…

                     I’d have to start lying at Golf!

Trump quit

Marilyn Sands

Marilyn Sands

Marilyn Sands is a former 80's Stand-Up Comic & Comic Booker.
Marilyn Sands

Latest posts by Marilyn Sands

