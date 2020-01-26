Why Won’t Trump Quit Like Nixon? Top Ten Reasons!

The Senate won’t convict, but could Trump quit? You must be hallucinating!
Melania Trump always said Donald is a Big Fighter, and when it comes to not resigning – in his own words – here’s proof he’s like a dog with a bone…
10. Bill Barr tucks me in!
9. Why should I – my Wall has 3 feet to go!
8. Why would I – my Chinese Laundry just got it right…
NO STARCH in my Jock Strap!
7. I don’t want Giuliani to know my forwarding address!
6. I’m not finished crocheting my ‘Home Sweet Home’ pillow!
5. ‘Air Force One’ won’t fit in my Mar-a-Lago Garage!
4. I’d miss Mitch McConnell calling me ‘King Liar’…I mean ‘Lear’!
3. My psychiatrist says I have a Pre-existing Condition & wouldn’t have Obamacare!
2. In Florida, Lindsey Graham wants to Airbub-crash our in-laws Suite!
And #1…WHY I WON’T QUIT LIKE NIXON…
I’d have to start lying at Golf!
