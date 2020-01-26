Why Won’t Trump Quit Like Nixon? Top Ten Reasons!

The Senate won’t convict, but could Trump quit? You must be hallucinating!





Melania Trump always said Donald is a Big Fighter, and when it comes to not resigning – in his own words – here’s proof he’s like a dog with a bone…

10. Bill Barr tucks me in!

9. Why should I – my Wall has 3 feet to go!

8. Why would I – my Chinese Laundry just got it right…

NO STARCH in my Jock Strap!

7. I don’t want Giuliani to know my forwarding address!

6. I’m not finished crocheting my ‘Home Sweet Home’ pillow!

5. ‘Air Force One’ won’t fit in my Mar-a-Lago Garage!

4. I’d miss Mitch McConnell calling me ‘King Liar’…I mean ‘Lear’!

3. My psychiatrist says I have a Pre-existing Condition & wouldn’t have Obamacare!

2. In Florida, Lindsey Graham wants to Airbub-crash our in-laws Suite!

And #1…WHY I WON’T QUIT LIKE NIXON…

I’d have to start lying at Golf!