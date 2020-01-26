This is Your Brain on Aphorisms: To See or Not To See Hear…

“Nothing to see hear,” said the blind and deaf elephant.

Of course Trump has “TV” lawyers. It is, after all, a show-trial.

see hear U.S. Senate
Photo by Darren Halstead on Unsplash.

A circus is never complete without plenty of clowns.

Republicans always take their hypocritical oafs seriously.

Rand Paul: An arrogant little me-me meanie who loves playing with “cross” words.

GOP justifications: A sap’s fables.

It really doesn’t matter what people think if they don’t.

With objective purposes, Trump keeps trying to change the subjective.

How can you make a case if you haven’t got a clue?

It takes a really big “HOLE” to bury an elephant.

Inaction speaks louder than words.

RIP: Republicans in Panic!

One mass shooting after another is like deja-vu, all over a gun.

Nobody likes Bernie? Hillary’s whine is clearly made from sour gripes.

Seems like certain Democrats don’t want real change, they just want to be in charge.

Never hit the snooze button on the Doomsday clock.

Schools vs. Haircuts: Fascism vs. Fashion is ’em.

Common sense often dies of loneliness.

The pen is mightier than the sword, unless it’s out of ink.

Loose lips sink censorships!

I was born a young baby. Then I grew up. Then I grew confused. Then I grew tired. I'm a 20th century man who's somehow been transported to the 21st century, with one foot in the gone past and the other in the here now. I started my blog mymanymoodsofme toward the end of 2012. There I write humorous essays, stories and poems (lyrics from my songs), in addition to my aphorisms. It's good work... if you get it. In my spare time I play chess, write songs, and reflect upon what I see. I'm very happy to be colluding with Humor Times, and hope you enjoy the result. Cheers!
