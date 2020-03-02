Donald Trump’s Regrets: Diary Entries

,

Trump diary, a few regrets

Exclusive excerpts from Donald Trump’s diary, wherein he expresses a few regrets – not mistakes!

Dear Diary,

As we (meaning I) approach the end of the first of what I am sure will be many terms, it behooves me to write down some of my thoughts which will undoubtedly become part of my amazing historical record.

In this regard, I want to briefly discuss a few of my Presidential regrets. These are not mistakes, mind you, because I don’t make mistakes. Rather, they are simply situations where, in hindsight, I might have made a righter or correcter choice.

•  Dreaming up that whole Hunter Biden-Ukraine business to put the screws to Joe. That was a lot of unnecessary effort. I should have known that Joe would flame-out early just like he always does.

•  Paying that hush money to Stormy Daniels. Obviously it had no effect one way or the other as to my electoral chances. After all, if I can shoot someone on Fifth Avenue, I can definitely bed a porn star with impunity.

•  Ditto for Playmate Karen McDougal. Could have saved myself a few bucks but, hey, that’s life.

•  Calling Nancy Pelosi evil. No, just kidding. She’s definitely evil.

•  Hiring Jeff Sessions. Who knew the Keebler elf would recuse himself? Anyway, it’s all water under the bridge since the Mueller Report was a big goose egg thanks to Bill Barr.

•  Not hiring Bill Barr way earlier. I mistakenly assumed that since he was Bush I’s Attorney-General back in the nineties that he must have had some scruples. Boy was I wrong. This guy will do anything I ask him to including making the Department of Justice my personal lapdog.

•  Choosing that stiff Mike Pence as my Vice President. I thought I needed one of those Krazy Kristians on the ticket to nab the evangelical vote but it turns out I had it in the bag anyway. Those clowns gave me a mulligan on Stormy and could care less if I said Two Timothy or Second Timothy.

•  Not running earlier. Hard to believe but I think I lacked a bit of self-confidence back in 1988, 2000, 2004 and 2012. Now I see that I could have won the Presidency any time I wanted to.

•  Waiting to cozy up to Putin. I guess I was a bit hesitant to embrace the guy given that he’s a ruthless autocrat. Hey, live and learn I always say. It turns out Vlad was a great help and if I had known that earlier, we probably could have won the election by an even more amazing margin.

As old blue eyes himself (Frank not Ronnie) once said, “Regrets, I’ve had a few, but then again, too few to mention.” Let’s face it; like Frank, I really did do it my way.

David Martin
Latest posts by David Martin (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share