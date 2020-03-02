This is Your Brain on Aphorisms: With a Little Help From His ‘Friends’

,

Trump gets bought with a little help from his “friends.”

Trump claims that the Mueller report totally exonerated him and he’s not wrong, he’s lying!

little help from his friends
With a little help from his friends.

With the facts Putin perspective, Trump is a dupe of Russia.

Americans beware: Putin’s PAC in town.

Russians have gotten almost as good at dividing US with propaganda as Fox news.

For God’s sake, Republicans, your country’s under attack! Wake-up and smell the borscht!

A gruesome twosome: Trump the Chump and Lootin’ Putin.

How would I describe this White House in two words or less? Calm. Radical.

Power is often sustained with blood money.

Be careful! Russian spies keep their ears open overhear.

When it comes to national security, intelligence matters.

Look hear, THINK!

The coronavirus is so contagious financial markets all over the world have come down with it.

Tanks a lot, Wall Street, anD ow Jones, that really hurts!

I sense Pence is dense.

A narrow mind, like a narrow road, cannot accommodate much traffic.

I salute John Lewis: He fought it was important.

The best things in life are free, especially people.

To find happiness in life don’t ask: “What’s in it for me?”, but rather: “What’s in me for it?”

Never doubt forever.

Avatar
Latest posts by Ralph Lombard (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share