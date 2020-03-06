Sure-Fire T-Shirt Slogan Ideas for the 2020 Election

,

Need 2020 slogan ideas? You’ve come to the right place.

Slogan Ideas for the 2020 Election:

What if the Dems had said “A black man will never win the Presidency” back in 2008? Think Bernie.

Slogan Ideas, red hats
2020 slogan ideas: Here’s one for red hats.

You don’t have to be a liberal to think that Trump is a danger to the U.S.

The Swamp has refilled and is even murkier than ever.

You don’t have to be a Democrat to think that Trump is unfit for office.

You can get rid of Trump and still be an upstanding Republican. In fact, you would even be more of one.

Why am I only allowed two political parties to choose from?

You don’t have to be a socialist to support Bernie.

Vote Trump for a more arrogant, self centered, fascist America.

How can you be smart enough to earn billions, yet dumb enough to spend a lot of it on an election campaign?

Ready to get Berned, Trump?

What is the difference between U.S. political campaigns and a circus? It is a lot cheaper to get into the circus.

The red baseball cap this year will read — ‘Make My Bank Account Great Again!’

So many candidates; so many white people!

The political campaign this year raised America’s carbon footprint by double!

Maybe in this year’s election the Electoral College will again pull the Trump card…

Trump never stopped campaigning since the 2016 election.

Actually it would have WARREN-ted there being a woman in the White House this time.

End sex slavery in America — someone rescue Melania.

Is correct name the Electoral College or the Dictatorial College?

They should include in the White House tour the basement rooms where they torture possible Republicans candidates for President into not running.

Roger Freed
Latest posts by Roger Freed (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share