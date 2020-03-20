The president you want vs the president you’ve got

The President You Want

Listens to his trusted advisors regarding plans to deal with an impending pandemic.

The President You’ve Got

Empowers his son-in-law to direct pandemic policy and then greatly exaggerates a private sector website proposal.

The President You Want

Trusts the Fed Chairman to monitor and regulate the economy. Defers to the chairman’s expertise.

The President You’ve Got

Repeatedly criticizes and belittles the Fed Chair and threatens to fire or demote him in the middle of an economic crisis.

The President You Want

Makes use of an existing initiative, namely a White House pandemic preparedness directorate to quickly take action.

The President You’ve Got

Dismantles anything his predecessor created and subsequently finds himself without any timely and meaningful plan to deal with a pandemic.

The President You Want

He is open and truthful with the public about the extent and severity of an anticipated pandemic thereby seeking to calm fears but at the same time preparing the nation for immediate action.

The President You’ve Got

Underplays the seriousness of the viral outbreak and minimizes its effect based on his uneducated speculation and hunches.

The President You Want

Surrounds himself with the most qualified medical experts and ensures that steps are taken to carry out immediate widespread testing of the virus.

The President You’ve Got

Fires or demotes qualified administrators, hamstrings testing efforts and falsely claims anyone who wants a test can get one.

The President You Want

Reaches out to other countries to coordinate multilateral international efforts to fight the pandemic.

The President You’ve Got

Labels it a “foreign virus” and blames other countries for the pandemic.

The President You Want

Relies on scientists and medical experts to assess the situation and to carry out plans to contain the virus.

The President You’ve Got

Claims to be a “stable genius” who is extremely knowledgeable about medical matters and doesn’t need expert help.

The President You Want

Adopts personal behavior expected of everyone in a pandemic as an educational model for the general public.

The President You’ve Got

Ignores basic medical advice and continues close personal contact and handshaking.

The President You Want

Acts quickly and decisively in order to gain the confidence of the public and to forestall a bigger crisis.

The President You’ve Got

Delays action and insists there’s nothing to worry about despite overwhelming scientific evidence to the contrary.

The President You Want

Accepts responsibility for mistakes or shortcomings and quickly rectifies them.

The President You’ve Got

Accepts no responsibility and instead blames others for any mistakes.

The President You Want

Acts as a moral exemplar for the nation in both words and deeds.

The President You’ve Got

Lies, cheats and steals.

The President You Want

Just about any serious candidate for President in the last forty years.

The President You’ve Got

Donald J. Trump.