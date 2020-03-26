The (Satirical) Trump Overthrow Coup!

The cooped-up American people have spoken & Mitch McConnell has responded! Listen in as he and his cohorts plan a Trump overthrow!
When our Savior, Dr. Anthony Fauci covered his face & wiped his brow in the White House Press Room – Mitch McConnell saw the writing on the wall…
…his Senators must take Trump to an undisclosed location & gag him – but how?
Gathered together in the bowels of the Capitol; sweaty women & men (well, not Jim Jordan) pitched ideas after Mitch finally prostrated himself.
With hat in hand, Mitch bellowed, ‘We let Trump get away with more than we bargained for & now we must make amends – are you with me’?
JIM JORDAN – ‘I don’t know boss – he could be right, the Coronavirus could be caused by Windmills’!
STEVEN MNUCHIN – ‘I’m confused – my wife wants to know if she’ll still get the $1,000 Stimulus Check’!
SUSAN COLLINS – ‘Whatever you say, Mitch – I’ll be over by the Potted Plant if you need me’!
LISA MURKOWSKI – ‘Susan’s such a slouch – whereas I’ve read every Rally Speech & I’m still not sure we should do this’!
KELLY LOEFFLER – ‘Could you make this quick; I have the last flight to Tahiti in 10 minutes’!
RICHARD BURR – ‘Damn, I was this close to getting on that flight to Tahiti’!
JOHN KENNEDY – ‘I’m torn because I’m on that Chloroquine anti-malaria drug for my arthritis & feel pretty good’!
LINDSEY GRAHAM – ‘I’ll have more of an idea after my next 8 holes at Mar-a-Lago’!
MIKE POMPEO – ‘I’m on the fence with this – my Frequent Flyer Miles are just about to roll over to Platinum’!
TED CRUZ – ‘The way we do it in Texas is shoot first & ask questions later – let’s go’!
SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS – ‘Where do I sign’?
DEVIN NUNES – ‘Let’s creep up on him’!
WILLIAM BARR – ‘Why not just get a new Immune guy’!
KEVIN McCARTHY – ‘Sorry Boss – I’ll be coloring eggs for ‘Trump’s Virus-Finale Easter Parade’!
