Text Messaging G-d: #2 – Kamala!

Peek over my shoulder for my#2 satirical convo with the Man Upstairs about the man in the White House who carries a bible as far as across the street!
ME
Thank you!
G-d
You mean ‘Kamala’? No, don’t thank me – that was my VP!
ME
I didn’t know you had…
G-d
I’m trying her out – been here a week.
ME
I’ve got to really think about this – I thought it’s just you…
G-d
You’re just used to Trump doing his ‘King’ thing – I still call the shots!
ME
Well, I hope so! I hate it when they transfer my calls – AT&T is the worst!
G-d
You see, sometimes I need help – I’m getting old. I’ve been around way before the Old Testament – I knew ‘The 2 Corinthians’!
ME
Didn’t they always follow ‘The Ritz Brothers’?
G-d
Not always – sometimes ‘Shecky Moses’!
ME
I’m glad you got a VP – you’re getting silly.
G-d
You ain’t seen silly yet – wait till Trump pulls it out of his butt!
ME
You’re scaring me.
G-d
You heard Biden – give him 5 or 10 bucks!
ME
Money & Religion – it’ll never work! Nah!
