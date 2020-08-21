Text Messaging G-d: #2 – Kamala!

Peek over my shoulder for my#2 satirical convo with the Man Upstairs about the man in the White House who carries a bible as far as across the street!

ME

Thank you!

G-d

You mean ‘Kamala’?  No, don’t thank me – that was my VP!

ME

I didn’t know you had…

G-d

I’m trying her out – been here a week.

ME

I’ve got to really think about this – I thought it’s just you…

G-d

You’re just used to Trump doing his ‘King’ thing – I still call the shots!

ME

Well, I hope so!  I hate it when they transfer my calls – AT&T is the worst!

G-d

You see, sometimes I need help – I’m getting old.  I’ve been around  way before the Old Testament – I knew ‘The 2 Corinthians’!

ME

Didn’t they always follow ‘The Ritz Brothers’?

Kamala

G-d

Not always – sometimes ‘Shecky Moses’!

ME

I’m glad you got a VP – you’re getting silly.

G-d

You ain’t seen silly yet – wait till Trump pulls it out of his butt!

ME

You’re scaring me.

G-d

You heard Biden – give him 5 or 10 bucks!

ME

Money & Religion – it’ll never work!  Nah!

SEND

