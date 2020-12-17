This is Your Brain on Aphorisms: Pardon My Corruption

“Pardon me,” said the stinky old fart.
As usual, Trump denies he’s in denial.
He pretends to be a big dog, but he’s really just a whiny little bitch.
Stop the squeal!
Election lawsuits: Swamped with excess sewage.
The truth is what you fake it.
Liars and scoundrels are libel to say anything.
Newsmax quacks like a lame duck.
The right-wing is being gravy-trained to $upport Trump.
Fools reveal themselves when they take off their masks.
We need less division and more us versus them-pathy.
Don’t let partisan politics block aid relief.
When cheaters set the pace, truth and honesty finish last.
Policies the day with a progressive agenda.
A change of vaccinery will do us all good.
I don’t know about you, but I like Kam a lot.
#MeToo: Agender equality.
To change the world, make a difference.
Scientific theory speculates that time really doesn’t exist. Now I regret buying the higher-priced Timex!
Learn to play chess and check with me later.
